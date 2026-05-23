China Changes Everything: An anthology by social justice activists, journalists and commentators
Click this link to get China Changes Everything for 60% off list price!
The book is available in printed form and as an e-pub on several platforms, including on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble and BookShop.org
Donate to help publicize the book
- China is this century’s greatest success story, rising from poverty to become a leading force for global change.
- China’s Targeted Poverty Alleviation program has helped 800 million people out of extreme poverty.
- China’s solar panels, wind turbines and hydro power lead global efforts to save the planet.
- Electric cars, high-speed rail, clean and quiet metro subways set an example for the world.
- The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is extending China’s infrastructure revolution to friends in the Global South: ports, highways, schools, hospitals, power grids, communication, instead of neocolonial dependency.
CONTENTS:
A series of short videos by the authors explaining their thinking behind their unique chapter contributions:
1. China’s Road to Socialism
A Fundamental Difference: China – Socialist or Imperialist? – Sara Flounders
Communist Principles & Culture Drive China’s Development
for the Benefit Of All Humanity – Jacqueline Luqman
Completing the Original Mission: Reinvigorating Marxism in Contemporary China – Ken Hammond
2. Socialist Planning in Practice
Infrastructure:
Reflections on How China is Building Socialism – Sydney Loving
Between the Rust Belt and the Model City – Pawel Wargan
A Tale of Two Economic Systems’ Transit – Betsey Piette
Steel Tracks vs War Tracks: China Builds Subways and Aids Gaza While the U.S. Builds Militarism – Lee Siu Hin
Healthcare:
If China Provides Universal Healthcare, Why Can’t the U.S.? – Margaret Flowers
Healthcare in China: A Cooperative Project – Sue Harris
Green Development:
China Leads the World in Energy Production and Green Technology – Lyn Neeley
China’s Aquacultural Revolution – Kyle Ferrana
China: Terraforming for the 21st Century – Judy Bello
3. Plans for a Future World
Contrasting Strategies of the U.S. and China: Prospects for Peace and Solving Global Problems – Roger Harris
The Race for Moondust: U.S. Imperialism vs. China – Janet Mayes
Science Fiction or Science Reality? Socialism Leads Humanity out of Artificial Scarcity – JR Hagler
4. Moving from Isolation to Prosperity
Leadership Was the Key in China’s Targeted Poverty Alleviation Campaign – Dee Knight
Dismantling Western Hypocrisy on Xinjiang and Gaza – Arjae Red
Xizang’s Leap from Serfdom to Socialism – Arnold August
5. The U.S. War Drive Against China Intensifies
The U.S. Advances Its Dystopian Plans to Destroy China – Megan Russell
China Cannot Be Contained – Margaret Kimberley
The U.S. Wants War with China – Joe Lombardo
The Greatest People’s Success Story in Human History – KJ Noh
Taiwan’s Residents Reject Being Washington’s Proxy – Chris Fry
An Analysis of the Escalating U.S. Threats Toward China – Mick Kelly
6. China’s Impact on the World
Around the World China is Turning on the Lights – Greg Dunkel
Lips and Teeth: Korea, China, and Northeast Asia’s Long Revolution – Ju-Hyun Park
Is China’s Foreign Policy “Good Enough”? – Danny Haiphong
China, Yemen and the Red Sea Passage – Ché Marino
Should the Renminbi Replace the Dollar? The Surprising Answer – Radhika Desai
7. Looking Back & Looking Forward
The Rise of China and the Crisis of U.S. Imperialism – Gerald Horne, Anthony Ballas, Aspen Ballas, and PM Irvin
Shoulder to Shoulder: British People’s Solidarity with the Chinese People’s War of Resistance – Keith Bennett
200+ Years of U.S. Military Deployments in and around China – Michael Kramer
Defend the Socialist Countries, Stand With the Peoples of the World Against Imperialism – Carlos Martinez
Click this link to get China Changes Everything for 60% off list price!
PURCHASE CHINA CHANGES EVERYTHING
Donate to help publicize the book
Video of the Texas book launch:
Watch the video of the Portland webinar: China and the Global Green Revolution
At a hybrid webinar in Portland Oregon in May, 2026, seven authors from the book China Changes Everything report on Chinese ecological accomplishments, with updates since the book was published in November, 2025. These authors stress the revolutionary achievements China has made in the realms of energy production, food production and land replenishment, not only for China, but for the whole world.
You must be logged in to post a comment.