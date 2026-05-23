Hamas condemns Western media lies, fabrications

The following press statement was published on May 14, 2026, at the Hamas Online English Mirror.

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) strongly condemns the organized media campaign led by groups and platforms supporting the Zionist occupation in the United States and some Western capitals, which is re-promoting fabricated and false allegations against our Palestinian people and their resistance, in an exposed attempt to cover-up the unprecedented crimes committed by the occupation against our Palestinian people.

The timing of this campaign and the manner in which it is circulated to Western media outlets and to members of the U.S. Congress reveal that it is part of a propaganda war led by the occupation and its media arms, especially after the exposure of the scale of the genocide, starvation and ethnic cleansing crimes it has committed against civilians in the Gaza Strip that were documented by international and U.N. groups, as well as by global media outlets.

We affirm that the occupation relies in its campaign on fabricated lies and propaganda materials, some of which are manufactured or manipulated using artificial intelligence technologies and digital misinformation, along with “confessions” extracted under brutal torture, coercion and threats inside its detention centers. This is an attempt to mislead global public opinion and whitewash its record, which is full of war crimes and violations against our Palestinian people.

The testimonies of released prisoners, as well as numerous rights reports, have documented the scale of the crimes inflicted upon Palestinian prisoners, particularly those from the Gaza Strip, including physical and psychological torture, sexual assault and systematic brutal violations inside the occupation’s prisons and detention centers.

The world witnessed, through television screens, how the Zionist captives held by the Resistance were released in good health and showed signs of humane treatment despite the harsh conditions imposed under the circumstances of the aggression and the siege. In contrast, our prisoners were released from the occupation’s prisons with frail bodies and deteriorating health conditions as a result of torture, starvation and deliberate medical neglect, which resulted in the martyrdom of dozens of them inside the occupation’s prisons.

We call upon Western media outlets and international rights groups to seek the truth, refrain from being misled by the Zionist propaganda and conduct serious investigations into the documented crimes and violations committed by the occupation against Palestinian prisoners and innocent civilians.

We also call on media outlets and agencies that have long adopted the occupation’s false narrative and covered-up its horrific crimes against humanity to backtrack on this course, uphold humanitarian and professional values and stop their misleading campaigns against our people and their resistance.