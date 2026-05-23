Middle East conflict: ‘We must oppose the main enemy’

May 18, 2026

The author, Karin Leukefeld, writes about events in West Asia for the German daily web and print newspaper, junge Welt (jungewelt.de). Translation: John Catalinotto

Ghassan Nasser lived in the German Democratic Republic (GDR) and returned to Lebanon in the 1980s, where he was a member of the Central Committee of the Lebanese Communist Party (LCP). His work focused on youth and alliance activities in Lebanon, including within the World Federation of Democratic Youth. He left the LCP in the mid-1990s. He has remained a communist. Karin Leukefeld met with him on May 6 in Beirut.

You were a member of the Lebanese Communist Party (LCP) for a long time and remain politically active on the left to this day. What do you think is the main problem facing Lebanon? Is it the religious system? Is it Israel? Is it foreign interference?

When we look at Lebanon’s history, where there is unrest or war every few years, one naturally wonders what the cause is. Religious differences are not unique to Lebanon. There are countries with more religions and denominations, and yet people there live together. Religious differences play a role, but they are not the main problem.

In my opinion, Israel’s involvement is our biggest challenge — not just in Lebanon, but throughout the entire region. If we look back at history and ask why Israel was created — supposedly as a state for the Jews after World War II — that is a huge lie.

The goal of Western countries was to establish a foothold in this region, because it is crucial on many levels. Strategically, due to its location, economically because it contains vast quantities of coveted raw materials. Dividing this region was a goal and, if achieved, would be the greatest success for the West.

That is why it is crucial to identify Israel’s role as the spearhead, as the vanguard for the imperialist powers. For despite many developments in military and scientific terms, Israel cannot survive a single day without the support of Western powers.

In the 1956 war, Israel fought alongside the West against Egypt after Cairo nationalized the Suez Canal. The war had been initiated by Britain and France against Egypt and its president, Gamal Abdel Nasser, and Israel participated in it at that time.

In the June 1967 War and the subsequent wars, Israel was always supported by the West. What we are currently experiencing here in Lebanon has nothing to do with the propaganda being spread abroad and also within Lebanon against Hezbollah. The existence of Hezbollah and the “Resistance” is a reaction to Israel’s actions.

After all, the German and Western media claim that Hezbollah is a tool, a proxy of Iran …

Hezbollah and what is known as the “Axis of Resistance” have emerged as a result of the Israeli occupation. With no occupation, there would be no ”Resistance.” Even at its inception in 1948, Israel raided the small town of Hula in southern Lebanon and carried out a massacre in which a hundred men were murdered. At that time, there was neither Hezbollah nor any other resistance groups. Hezbollah did not exist during the Israeli invasion of 1978 either, and Iran played no role at that time. No, these accusations serve other purposes.

And what are these “other goals”?

Israel’s expansion, its control over the region. Israel has no borders; they are undefined, open-ended. In 2023, Netanyahu even proudly displayed a map before the United Nations showing that parts of various Arab countries supposedly belong to Israeli territory. And we can assume that it won’t stop at what’s shown on the map; Israel wants to expand even further.

Our country, the region, is under threat, which is why our struggle here must be directed first and foremost against Israel’s interference — against the occupation, against the displacement of the population, against the destruction of people, their livelihoods and their historical, religious and cultural sites.

The Lebanese government is being pressured by the U.S., France and also Germany to hold talks with Israel. Some hope this will lead to an economic upswing and the dismantling of Hezbollah. Others consider this a mistake, for example, internally displaced persons and also many of those who help them.

Israel’s handling of the agreements it has concluded so far with countries in the region has shown that it always wants more. We saw this with the Oslo Accords with the Palestinians; the agreements with Jordan and Egypt, too, have brought the opposite of “peace and prosperity,” as had been promised. Both countries are poor, the people are suffering, and for the Palestinians, “peace and prosperity” sounds like a mockery.

Israel repeatedly emphasizes that it will never recognize a Palestinian state; southern Lebanon is to be destroyed “like Gaza.” And now Lebanon is supposed to participate in such talks? Yes, war is terrible; war brings suffering — but talks are held with an adversary when you have something to offer, not when the adversary attacks you daily. This government in Beirut refuses to grasp that.

The quest of the countries in the region for national independence, including Lebanon’s, has repeatedly suffered setbacks. The Ottomans were an occupying power, then the French, the British and also Israel …

All have left their mark, and today they are all trying to exert influence again. The French in Lebanon; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has the Ottoman Empire in mind and is trying to expand Ankara’s influence in northern Syria. The Americans are throughout the region. …

We here in Lebanon have never achieved true independence. Lebanon did not fight for its independence; it was “given” to us when France left the region. And even when an occupying power withdraws from a country, its influence remains, both directly and indirectly. Israel occupied parts of Lebanon for years. It was not until 2000 that the country was liberated through sustained resistance, primarily by Hezbollah.

You say, the influence of an occupying power remains. How do you recognize this influence of the long-standing Israeli occupation in Lebanon?

Since the 2024 war, the slogan “We should make peace with Israel” has been openly promoted by television stations through talk shows and interviews. In the past, this was hardly discussed, or only in hushed tones. According to the constitution, Lebanon is at war with Israel. Now, guests on the radio are practically forced to speak out in favor of “peace with Israel.” Otherwise, you’re considered old-fashioned.

Is national sovereignty old-fashioned?

Yes. In the media, when discussing the current situation, Hezbollah’s weapons are blamed for the war, for destruction and for displacement. So that’s supposed to end. Yes, war brings destruction and displacement, but the question of who is destroying and who is displacing is not discussed: It is Israel.

Unfortunately, we have no national consciousness among the population. I don’t mean a nationalist consciousness. I mean there is no patriotic consciousness in Lebanon. Neither among the population nor in politics or the media.

Presumably, it’s about the portrayal that Hezbollah is fighting in Lebanon for Iran. That’s what’s claimed time and again.

When a country is under occupation, you have to oppose the main adversary. Other contradictions can be resolved later. And there were problems between Hezbollah and the LCP. But now we are in a situation where Israel is occupying the country, our country.

We are being driven from our homes, our families are being killed, our property is being stolen and destroyed. Hezbollah has made many political mistakes and will make more mistakes, just like any other party. Those who act will also err.

For communists, international solidarity has always been and remains very important. With Vietnam, with Cuba, with South Africa, with the Palestinians …

There were the International Brigades in the Spanish Civil War from 1936 to 1939. And where are we today? Let’s look at what Israel has just done in the Mediterranean: They stopped the Gaza solidarity ships, arrested activists, tortured them — where is the global public?

Many international achievements after World War II were also fought for and won by communists, but the national liberation movements in Asia, Africa and Latin America no longer exist. Well, the collapse of the Soviet Union may be one reason. But if we look at Cuba, it remains steadfast to this day. An exemplary medical system has been established there. Despite U.S. sanctions for more than 50 years, Cuba remains steadfast, even though the people are suffering from hunger.

What we are now facing in light of the struggle between Iran and the United States and Israel is a third world war in which all countries are involved, directly or indirectly. Russia and China are involved, all Arab countries are involved, and Western Europe is also involved. That is why what is happening there is so important. Every day, every week that the Iranians remain steadfast is good.

Original article in German at jungewelt.de