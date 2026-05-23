Union in Italy demands : More $ for wages, not for war!

By John Catalinotto

May 20, 2026

A countrywide general strike took place in Italy on May 18 with demonstrations in many cities, including the capital Rome, demanding higher wages and a lower military budget. It was the Union Sindacale di Base (USB — Rank-and-File Union) and other popular organizations that organized the actions under the slogan “We block everything!”

Those taking part in the strike and demonstrations showed their active opposition to rising living costs, increased military spending and the Italian government’s decision to increase spending for militarization while decreasing spending for education and healthcare.

They also opposed Israel’s attacks on the Palestinian people in Gaza and supported the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is a people’s organization that has been attempting to reach Gaza by sea to bring humanitarian aid. Flotilla ships have been illegally boarded at sea and seized by the Israeli navy, with some of the Flotilla volunteers arrested and tortured.

This action is especially significant for working people in the Global North in that it sets an example for how workers’ unions can build alliances with other popular organizations to strike and demonstrate.

Such an action can make economic demands and also political demands, like to stop Italy’s (or the U.S.’s) military support for the Israeli state against the Palestinian people. The USB held similar strikes and protests in October 2025 and last February.

In Italy on May 18 many demonstrators displayed Palestinian flags and demanded that the Italian government reduce or end complicity with Israel. Slogans calling for a free Palestine were repeatedly heard during the protests.

According to a report on the USB site: “Transport disruptions were reported across Italy. In Rome, one metro line was suspended, while in Naples, service on a metro line was halted. In Milan, some suburban rail services were also affected, and port workers in Livorno carried out an industrial action.”

A Palestinian-origin Spanish activist, Saif Abukeshek, one of the 100 Sumud Flotilla activists previously detained by Israeli forces, attended the Rome rally.

Abukeshek described the recent interceptions of flotilla vessels in international waters as violations of international law.

A national protest demonstration with the same issues was set for Rome on May 23.