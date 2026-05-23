Webinar: China and the Global Green Revolution

At a hybrid webinar in Portland Oregon in May, 2026,, seven authors from the book China Changes Everything report on Chinese ecological accomplishments, with updates since the book was published in November, 2025. These authors stress the revolutionary achievements China has made in the realms of energy production, food production and land replenishment, not only for China, but for the whole world.

Individual Talks from the Webinar

1. China and Ecology: Kyle Ferrana describes China’s approach to ecology, with careful planning and the goal of how to benefit all the people:

2. Lynn Neeley, Sara Flounders and Carlos Martinez give introductory talks:

3. Hydrocarbon Empire: KJ Noh explains how China has made strong strides towards development of new forms of energy and minimizing dependency on fossil fuel:

4. The Race for Moondust; US Imperialism vs. China: Janet Mayes describes why the United States is racing to mine moondust before China:

5. Plants that Glow in the Dark and More: Sara Flounders talks about amazing new agricultural developments in China.

6. China’s Green Revolution and Humanity: Carlos Martinez talks about how China’s socialist orientation has allowed the rapid development of science and industry to give the people of the world new hope for a future without global warming: