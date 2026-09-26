Videos: Flounders and Holmes protest at the UN

September 23, 2026

International Action Center Director Director Sara Flounders talks about the speeches at the United Nations and the decline of the U.S. empire at the demonstration called by the Palaver Collective, a Pan-African Marxist-Leninist organization.

Flounders went on to talk about sanctions. BRICS said people of the world will trade with each other. “What does that do to the almighty dollar?”

BRICS is an acronym for acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Its members now include Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, the UAE, and others. “It aims to promote economic growth and development through collaboration and cooperation. The combined GDP of BRICS countries is 28.55 trillion USD.” (brics.org)

First Secretary of Workers World Larry Holmes calls for people to be ready for the Revolution which is coming soon. “You got to part of the struggle.”

Here Holmes talks about how the world revolution is coming from below, from the people of the world. “It’s coming here.”