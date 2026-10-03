Free Venezuelan President Maduro and First Combatant Cilia Flores: All Out on Saturday, October 3

Plan and list your action: plan unified actions large or small: rallies, speakouts, banner drops, community meetings. Include freedom for Maduro and Cilia in other political actions.

A day of action and ongoing campaign around the U.S. and the globe.

Free President Maduro and Cilia Flores!

Hands off Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and all of Latin America!

List your action, click here

your action, click here View listed actions: click here

On January 3 of this year, 2026, the U.S. military illegally attacked Venezuela, killed over 100 people and kidnapped its president, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife Cilia Flores, a member of the National Assembly. The two Venezuelan leaders have been imprisoned in a notorious Federal Prison in Brooklyn for eight months, awaiting trial on trumped-up charges.

The U.S., which has long sought to overthrow Venezuela’s government and destroy its Bolivarian Revolution, alleges that Maduro participated in conspiracies to import cocaine, possess destructive devices, and collaborate with organizations that Washington has designated as terrorist groups.

President Maduro and Cilia Flores are innocent! The U.S. is guilty of violating the sovereignty of Venezuela, the UN Charter and U.S. law.

That President Maduro and Cilia Flores are imprisoned and facing trial in the U.S. is an outrage and should be a concern for all peace-loving people in the U.S. These two heroic leaders deserve all the support we can give them. Regular monthly protests outside the Federal MDC prison in Brooklyn take place on the 3rd of every month, remembering their illegal abduction on the 3rd of January. Now it is time to make October 3rd a truly national campaign.

CALL for Emergency Medical care for Cilia Flores

Cilia Flores was injured during the January 3rd U.S. attack. She is now suffering from a serious heart condition and deteriorating health and her lawyers are seeking home detention in order to receive much needed medical care. A hearing on this request is scheduled for October 8.

Please call Judge Alvin Hellerstein, before October 8 and leave a recorded message expressing your humanitarian concern for this urgent request.

Call: 212-805-0152

We will be listing your October 3rd actions so that people can see where to go in your area, and what is going on. You can sign up here to list your action. Show your solidarity with the people of Venezuela, and all of Latin America and the Caribbean, and Iran. No War on Venezuela Network looks forward to joining together with you on October 3 and going forward.

These coordinated actions are called by No War on Venezuela Network, an emergency Network of:

Antiwar Action Network,

Alliance for Global Justice,

Black Alliance for Peace (incl. Solidarity Network),

Diaspora Pa’lante Collective,

International Action Center,

National Lawyers Guild,

National Students for Justice in Palestine,

Nicaragua Solidarity Coalition,

Resist U.S.-Led War Movement,

Task Force for the Americas

United National Antiwar Coalition,

U.S. Peace Council,

Venezuela Solidarity Network,

Veterans For Peace,

No War on Venezuela Network looks forward to joining together with you on October 3 and going forward.