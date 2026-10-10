Hamas: October 7, 2023, is a historic chapter in our ongoing struggle

October 7, 2026

The following press release was issued by Hamas Online English Mirror on Oct.7, 2026.

On the third anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood: October 7, 2023, is a historic chapter in our ongoing struggle, title of a great national epic, and resistance is a legitimate right until defeating the occupation and liberating our land and holy sites

On this day, the 7th of October 2023, the anniversary of the heroic Al-Aqsa Flood battle, all meanings of heroism, resilience, and national solidarity was embodied on the land of glorious Gaza, and made the voice of our oppressed people heard across the world after decades of disregard and complicity with the occupation’s policies aimed at liquidating our cause and our inherent right to self-determination.

On this glorious day of our people’s history, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) affirms the following:

First: We stand with pride and dignity before the greatness, steadfastness, and sacrifices of the Palestinian people; who stand firm, despite the pain, and don’t relinquish the will to freedom and breaking free from the occupation, and who are proud of the bravery of their freedom fighters, especially from the Al-Qassam Brigades and all resistance factions, who smashed the myth of the invincible army, armed with the embrace of their people and their firm right to resist the occupation that sits heavily upon our land and holy sites.

On this glorious day, we commend our great Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem, who stood and still stand as a rock against all plans of displacement and genocide. The heroic scenes of our people returning en masse directly to their homes and to the rubble of their neighborhoods are conclusive evidence of their deep-rooted attachment to the land and their rejection of all projects of forced displacement, and a decisive message to the occupation and its backers that the land belongs to its rightful and honorable owners.

Second: The Al-Aqsa Flood came as a natural response to, and culmination of, decades of bitter suffering imposed by the occupation through aggression, suffocating siege, systematic killing, deprivation of rights, and schemes aimed at the Judaization of our land and holy sites, the imposition of sovereignty over the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the abuses\violations against our heroic prisoners. The spirit of Al-Aqsa Flood will remain alive in the memory of our people and Ummah [the global Muslim community], renewed through adherence to our principles and the defense of our legitimate rights. The occupation and its backers’ attempts to frame the struggle as having begun on October 7 constitute an outright distortion of reality and its causes; the conflict with the enemy did not begin on that day, as its final chapters are not written yet.

Third: These past three years have exposed the reality of this terrorist occupation and its Nazi character; it has waged a genocidal war and committed horrific massacres, unleashing its hatred against children, women, and civilians, and destroying the vital infrastructure of the Gaza Strip. These crimes have resulted in the killing of over 74,000 of our people and injuring 175,000, in addition to tens of thousands of prisoners languishing in the occupation’s jails and thousands others missing. These are documented crimes, which have no statute of limitations and will only strengthen our people’s determination to secure their rights.

Fourth: The genocide has not stopped; rather, the occupation has continued it through new methods, transforming killing, siege, and the deprivation of people from the necessities of life into what can be described as “silent genocide.” Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, the occupation has killed nearly 1,500 Palestinians and injured more than 5,000. At the same time, the aggression continues in Jerusalem and the West Bank, whereas the occupation forces carry out incursions, arrests, and home demolitions, while colonial-settlers escalate their attacks against the civilians, their property and lands—in a context aimed at displacing our people and imposing colonial-settlement facts on the ground.

Fifth: The occupation’s crimes have led to a rapid erosion of the Zionist entity’s alleged legitimacy and an unprecedented decline in its support, even among its traditional allies in the Western world. The withdrawal of delegations from the UN General Assembly’s session is a clear indication of its transformation into an isolated pariah entity and an ethical and political burden on the world.

Sixth: We will continue working to build a unified struggle strategy, in which all Palestinian powers participate, as the only way to confront the schemes of the fascist occupation government.

Seventh: We commend the growing international campaigns to boycott the occupation and its academic, economic, and security institutions, and urge the free peoples worldwide to strengthen this institutional and popular action in order to deepen the entity’s isolation and prosecution before international courts.

Eighth: The Hamas Movement and Palestinian resistance factions reaffirm their commitment to fulfilling their obligations under the ceasefire agreement, and their determination, alongside the mediators, to ensure its success. While the enemy continues its flagrant violations and its systematic war to tighten the blockade and exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe against civilians, we hold the U.S. administration and the mediators responsible for compelling the occupation to fulfill its obligations, and to implement the roadmap, agreed by the Movement, to achieve a complete cessation of all forms aggression, provide relief to our people, and rebuild what the occupation has destroyed.

Ninth: We call on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to prosecute the perpetrators of genocide, foremost among them war criminal Netanyahu, his terrorist government members and his criminal military gang, as well as to ensure that they do not escape punishment, in accordance with international law and human justice.

Tenth: Our Arab and Islamic Ummah represents the strategic depth and support for our cause. We call upon them, alongside all free peoples of the world, to activate the tools of pressure, revive the resounding waves of solidarity and popular activities against the genocide, displacement and starvation, and to support the resilience of our people and their right to freedom and independence.

Eleventh: We emphasize that our people are defending their land, rights, holy sites and their legitimate right to resist the occupation by all means, and until ending the occupation, establishing our free, independent and full sovereign Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as its capital, and guaranteeing a dignified life for our people, without siege, bombardment, threats or guardianship.

In conclusion: On the third anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood, we pay tribute to our brave martyrs and recall – with pride and honour – the legacy and sacrifices of our martyred leaders; Ismail Haniyeh, Saleh al-Arouri, Yahya al-Sinwar, Mohammed al-Deif, and all the martyrs of our people and Ummah, whose blood will remain a guiding beacon on the path to liberation and return to our land.

Mercy, glory and eternity to our martyrs; speedy recovery to the wounded and the sick; and freedom to our heroic prisoners in the jails of the Zionist enemy.

And it is indeed a jihad (struggle): victory or martyrdom…

Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas

October 7, 2026

Official website – Hamas Movement:

https://t.me/kUoQCMfm8bI1NWE0