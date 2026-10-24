Audiobook available: ‘China Changes Everything’

October 22, 2026

At the third annual Socialist China Conference in London on the weekend of Oct. 10-11, experts and activists said, “China’s peaceful rise, its contribution to the Global South, and its vision of a shared future for humanity deserve to be better understood and promoted in the West.”

In service of this goal, Friends of Socialist China produced an audiobook based on the published book “China Changes Everything.” Like the print book, the audiobook features the talks of 33 social activists, journalists and commentators covering all aspects of Chinese life, from its healthcare system to its transit system to its educational system, from the Chinese role in preventing global warming to the restoration of Africa’s economy, from Chinese relations with the West to efforts to maintain a peaceful world.

The results are a visually beautiful display of pictures of the 33 speakers with small descriptions of each one and a clear and inspiring rendition of each talk. The link to this audiobook is on YouTube.

The link is https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYz3EpRkXwsA