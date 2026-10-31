Return UNAC’s YouTube content!

by UNAC





The Administrative Committee of the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) posted the following message and petition on UNAC’s website, unac.notowar.net.

Dear Friends and members of UNAC,

YouTube has deleted UNAC’s channel, deleted our content and our subscribers. Years of interviews and webinars are gone.

We have appealed and the appeal was denied. We have initiated the petition in the link below that will be sent to YouTube, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the media.

Please sign the petition here: unac.notowar.net/we-demand-the-return-of-unacs-youtube-channel.

We demand the return of UNAC’s YouTube channel!!

We, the undersigned, protest YouTube’s undemocratic action of taking down the channel and content of the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC). The webinars and interviews that UNAC posted are part of the rich history of the peace movement since UNAC was founded in 2010. UNAC is a national antiwar coalition that is recognized for its work by organizations and activists across the United States and throughout the world. This is not only a breach of UNAC’s democratic rights but those of all who want to view our content and all who subscribe to the channel.

YouTube claims that our channel was taken down because it supports “violent and criminal organizations,” but you did not tell us what content on our site does this. Instead you took down the entire site. We do not support violent criminal organizations. Rather we believe you have taken down our channel, because we oppose the U.S. and Israeli wars of aggression and in particular Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people. It should be noted that YouTube has not taken down Israel’s channels that show extreme violence against Palestinians and other West Asian peoples.

We demand the United National Antiwar Coalition’s YouTube content be returned along with the emails of all subscribers. The UNAC channel reflects years of work and a perspective that we believe is shared by most people in the country, especially our perspective on the Israeli genocide.

We call for freedom of speech and democratic rights!

Return UNAC’s YouTube content!

Initial Endorsers: Americas Without Sanctions, Amnesty International, Ban Killer Drones, Black Alliance for Peace, Canada-Wide Peace and Justice Network, Chicago Anti-War Coalition, CodePink, Columbus Institute for Contemporary Journalism, Finnish Peace Committee, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, Greek International Physicians for Prevention of Nuclear War, Global Women United Against NATO, International Action Center, International Peace Bureau, Popular Resistance, Resist U.S. Led War Movement, Scottish CND, Show Up America, Sovereignty Support Movement, Veterans For Peace, Voice of Women for Peace Canada (VOW), Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), Women Against Military Madness, Women for Peace Finland, Women in Black, Workers World Party.