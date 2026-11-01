Iran threatens to expand regional war if U.S.-Israel launch new aggression

October 31, 2026

The Cradle published the following article on Oct. 31, 2026.

Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia. Mohammad Akraminia issued a stern warning to U.S. President Donald Trump, declaring that Iran’s armed forces are closely monitoring all U.S. military maneuvers across the region.

Writing in a public statement on social media, Akraminia cautioned that any attempt by the White House to launch another joint military operation alongside the Israeli occupation will trigger an immediate and unprecedented armed response from Tehran.

“There is no doubt that the flames of war will engulf a much wider area, and the end of the conflict will not be in his hands,” Akraminia stated, warning that Washington will be unable to control or limit the scope of regional escalation once hostilities resume.

Citing Trump’s “distrustful” nature and long track record of betraying diplomatic commitments, the Iranian military leadership confirmed that defense units are relentlessly expanding operational readiness, upgrading offensive missile capabilities and fortifying strategic maritime positions to repel potential aggressive actions.

“Given the U.S. President’s dark record of betraying diplomacy, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s military, distrustful and indifferent to the enemy’s actions, is constantly upgrading its combat readiness. We are closely monitoring U.S. movements in the region,” he wrote.

The elevated warnings from Tehran follow heightened military deployments by U.S. Central Command in regional waters, as Washington moves additional naval assets to back Israeli military posture.

Iranian defense officials reiterated that while Tehran does not seek total escalation, any violation of Iranian sovereignty, military assets or strategic maritime corridors will result in retaliatory operations striking U.S. bases and allied targets across the region.