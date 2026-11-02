ANNOUNCEMENT: Audiobook Release — China Changes Everything

Friends of Socialist China – U.S. Chapter is proud to announce the release of a complete audiobook edition of the 2025 anthology China Changes Everything — now freely available on YouTube.

Like the print edition, the audiobook features the talks of 33 social activists, journalists, and commentators covering all aspects of Chinese life today: its healthcare system, its transit system, and its educational system; China’s role in preventing global warming; the restoration of Africa’s economy;

Chinese relations with the West; and the effort to maintain a peaceful world.

Now available wherever you listen and read

The audiobook, free for everyone, is presented as a podcast on YouTube. Each talk is presented with a visually beautiful display of the speaker’s photograph and a short description, together with a clear and inspiring rendition of each talk.

Listen now: youtube.com/@World_View_Forum/ podcasts

OR

https://www.youtube.com/playli st?list=PLYz3EpRkXwsA

The print and e-book editions of China Changes Everything are available at: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Kobo and at events.

Paperback: $24.95 | eBook: $0.99 | Published by World View Forum | Release date: November 6, 2025

Featured at book launches and discussion groups

The book has already found a home with book clubs and discussion groups across the country.

The new audio edition makes it easier than ever to share: perfect for listening on commutes, playing a chapter to open a meeting, or assigning a talk to a study group.

About the production

The audiobook was produced with the technical advice, experience, and meticulous attention to detail of Wilton Vought, a sound engineer with decades of contributions to the people’s movements. The result is a professional-quality production worthy of the speakers and the book’s important subject matter.

About the book

China Changes Everything brings together 33 voices — activists, journalists, and commentators — in a wide-ranging portrait of contemporary China and its place in the world. Edited by Kyle Ferrana and coordinated by Sara Flounders, the anthology offers a perspective largely absent from mainstream coverage: from the classroom to the clinic to the climate front, from poverty alleviation to the Belt and Road Initiative.

Friends of Socialist China – U.S. Chapter is an organization of activists, scholars, and community members working to build understanding and solidarity between the people of the U.S. and China.

Listen, share, and spread the word: youtube.com/@World_View_Forum/ podcasts