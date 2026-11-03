Thu Nov 5: Solidarity With French Genl Strike

LET’S BRING THE INSPIRING GLOBAL YOUTH UPRISING TO THE U.S.!

On November 5th, there will be a general strike in France, after weeks of youth, migrants, unions and Yellow Vest members filling the streets to demand the rights of people over profit and war.

In the wake of capitalist elections, come out this Thursday night at 5 PM at the NYC French Consulate, at 934 5th Avenue in Manhattan—to show solidarity with the working class of France and their forging the true path to liberation, i.e., not relying on politicians of any party to fight for us or defeat fascism!

The spark started in France has become a wildfire–and has spread to Belgium, Spain, Italy, Germany, Greece, and Portugal. Preceded by mass movements in India and Albania, all of it is caused by the same capitalism-caused hardships we face here in the U.S.

Endorsers include: Bronx Antiwar Coalition, December 12 Movement, Demilitarize Brooklyn Navy Yard, Code Pink NYC, CUNY 4 Palestine, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, International Action Center, Laundry Workers Center, Palaver Collective, United National Antiwar Coalition, Workers World Party