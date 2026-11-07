Reclaim Armistice Day – a day of peace! Stop the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran!

November 6, 2026

Veterans for Peace issued the following statement.

The First World War ended in November 1918 when an armistice between Germany and the allies was declared at the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month,” marking a moment of hope and the promise of peace. For many years, this day served as a powerful reminder of the horrors of war and a collective vow of “War No More.” This is still the case in some countries.

In 1954 the U.S. Congress redefined this national holiday as “Veterans Day,” thus shifting its focus to the glorification of war and those who wage it.

Veterans For Peace has for years been working to reclaim November 11 as “Armistice Day,” a day that is dedicated to ending war once and for all. In 2026, the call to end war is more urgent than ever. The U.S. government is complicit in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Palestine, waging an illegal war against Iran, kidnapped Venezuela’s president and is starving the Cuban people with an illegal oil blockade. The U.S. has 850 foreign bases in over 80 countries and threatens nuclear war against its perceived “enemies.”

In the United States, the Trump administration is organizing violent ICE attacks on immigrants and leaving them to die in for-profit prisons, conducting mass deportation, the mass incarceration of poor, primarily people of color, and state-sponsored killing using the “death penalty.” The Trump administration is actively undermining an election it knows it cannot win. The majority of people in the U.S. are opposed to the wars abroad and the war at home.

Veterans For Peace is calling for a permanent end to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, Palestine and throughout the Middle East. We call for an end to U.S. attacks on Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. We want peace with Russia and China and the abolition of nuclear weapons. We continue to work for “Peace at Home and Peace Abroad.”

End U.S.-Israeli genocide in Palestine!

Resist U.S. intervention in Latin America!

Defend our immigrant neighbors!

End the death penalty!