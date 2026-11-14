Netherlands: No money for genocide!

By John Catalinotto

November 13, 2026

Some 200,000 people marched through the major Netherlands city, Amsterdam, to draw what they called a “red line” against Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and the failure of the Netherlands regime to take any steps to oppose these war crimes. The demonstrators demanded that Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten break all military and economic ties with Israel.

This was the fourth such similar demonstration since Israel’s bombing and invasion of Gaza in October 2023. Participants, most of whom were dressed in red clothing and many of whom waved Palestinian flags, gathered at the Museumplein park in central Amsterdam before marching and expressed their anger at the crimes committed by the Israelis and the Netherlands government.

Photo and story by John Catalinotto